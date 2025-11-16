Bailard Inc. Has $442,000 Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in FedEx by 61.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $267.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

