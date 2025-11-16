Bailard Inc. Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

