Bailard Inc. Invests $255,000 in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. $FET

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of FET opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.35 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

