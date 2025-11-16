Bailard Inc. Invests $259,000 in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 250.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 55,305 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $1,734,742.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,932.33. This trade represents a 65.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,651 in the last ninety days. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.