Bailard Inc. Invests $260,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. $PNTG

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. State of Wyoming grew its position in The Pennant Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.29 million, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $229.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

