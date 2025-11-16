Bailard Inc. Invests $292,000 in Unitil Corporation $UTL

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 8.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unitil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Unitil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,457,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Unitil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Unitil Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.62. Unitil Corporation has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 9.54%.The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

