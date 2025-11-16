Bailard Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. $LOCO

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOCO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 31.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 27.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOCO opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $316.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 5.39%. Equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LOCO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

