Bailard Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 24.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,058,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 569,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after buying an additional 75,413 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 13.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 528,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,272,000 after buying an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 503,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,110,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter.
In related news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,810. The trade was a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Boot Barn stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.72. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
