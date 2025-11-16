Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Clearwater Paper Corporation $CLW

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 2,215.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $293.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.16. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($358.30) million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities set a $30.00 price target on Clearwater Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

