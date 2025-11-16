Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Koppers by 19.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 758,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 125,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Koppers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 222,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOP. Weiss Ratings downgraded Koppers from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE KOP opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.45. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $485.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

