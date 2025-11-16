Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. $MEC

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 222.8% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mayville Engineering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Mayville Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE:MEC opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.21. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.36 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Mayville Engineering has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

