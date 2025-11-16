Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Radiant Logistics, Inc. $RLGT

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLGT. Quarry LP bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 54.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Radiant Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.5%

RLGT stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $226.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million.

About Radiant Logistics

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.