Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. $SAMG

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.9% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SAMG. Zacks Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.77. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 million.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

