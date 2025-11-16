Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Tredegar Corporation $TG

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the first quarter valued at $131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 31.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tredegar news, major shareholder John D. Gottwald sold 16,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,848.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 759,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,086.11. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William M. Gottwald sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,856.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 759,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,078.10. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,962 shares of company stock worth $411,044. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tredegar Trading Up 0.6%

Tredegar stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Tredegar Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $296.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

