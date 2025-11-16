Bailard Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. $RCKY

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 46.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 9.8% in the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.49. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $122.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael L. Finn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,373.35. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $70,027.18. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,224. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

