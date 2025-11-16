Bailard Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 156.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 153,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.97. Simmons First National Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently -29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Simmons First National

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, EVP David W. Garner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $52,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 72,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,612.70. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Cosse purchased 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $150,036.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 113,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,090.88. This trade represents a 8.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simmons First National

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.