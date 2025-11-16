Bailard Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bandwidth Inc. $BAND

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 303.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 296,199 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,839. The trade was a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $27,946.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 51,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,900.53. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,960 shares of company stock worth $1,064,882. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $438.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

