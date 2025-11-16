Bailard Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Cadence Bank $CADE

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $517.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.60 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays cut Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cadence Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

