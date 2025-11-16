Bailard Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. $NRDS

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 81,986 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 996,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NerdWallet by 64.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 92,487 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRDS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded NerdWallet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $45,966.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 68,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,895.20. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.45. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.22%.The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

