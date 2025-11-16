Bailard Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC $DEC

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Diversified Energy by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Diversified Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,892,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $740.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

