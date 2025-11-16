Bailard Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of Teekay Corporation Ltd. $TK

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teekay by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter worth $98,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay during the second quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay by 24.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teekay in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NYSE:TK opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.35. Teekay Corporation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

