Bailard Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated $TWIN

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Twin Disc by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,673,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Twin Disc by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWIN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $217.98 million, a PE ratio of -108.21 and a beta of 0.81. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.60 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

