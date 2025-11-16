Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 213,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,472. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.