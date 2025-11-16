Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 16,025 Shares of Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Etsy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Etsy by 842.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 18.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. Etsy’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Etsy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Edward Colburn III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $184,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,387 shares in the company, valued at $253,568.60. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,865. This trade represents a 70.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 394,169 shares of company stock worth $25,936,217 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

