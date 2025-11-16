Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 31,935 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,880 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 31,935 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 766.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.63.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $103.75. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,260. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

