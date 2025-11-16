Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 151.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 464,186 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $123,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after buying an additional 413,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after acquiring an additional 394,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,640,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,683,000 after acquiring an additional 238,332 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.42.

LULU stock opened at $170.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.84. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

