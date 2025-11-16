Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5%

MMC opened at $182.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.18 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

