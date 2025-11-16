Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 5,385 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 129.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,652,000 after buying an additional 227,477 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hasbro by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,958.48. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,357 shares of company stock worth $3,199,818. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

