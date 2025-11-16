Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 39.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cameco by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,031,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,797 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $55,513,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 978,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 914,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Cameco to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

NYSE CCJ opened at $84.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 25.0%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

