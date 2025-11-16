Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 78.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at $1,986,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.
Snap-On Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $329.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.40. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $289.81 and a one year high of $373.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.19.
Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap-On Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.18%.
About Snap-On
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
