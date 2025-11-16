Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 18.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,140,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,068,000 after acquiring an additional 339,089 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 909,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,875,000 after purchasing an additional 271,410 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,607,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 57.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 611,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,640,000 after buying an additional 222,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,876,000 after buying an additional 54,324 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.30.

In related news, Director David E. Rush bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.08 per share, with a total value of $208,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,317.84. This represents a 31.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EXP opened at $202.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.03. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $191.91 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.12). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.38%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

