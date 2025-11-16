Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,877,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at $24,293,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH opened at $183.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.02. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $132.93 and a one year high of $187.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

