Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $182.66 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.74 and a 200 day moving average of $170.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $62,293.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,321.35. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,723.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,632.55. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

