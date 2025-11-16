Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,844 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 131,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE IFF opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.77%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

