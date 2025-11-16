Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,559 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $40.20 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.