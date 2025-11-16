Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 727.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,478 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and thirteen have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.76.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $78.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,635,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,197,546.08. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.