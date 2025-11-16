Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 172.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Mosaic by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MOS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Mosaic in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.08.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.80%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

