Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,877,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 124.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Moderna from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.