Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.57 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $133.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $128.69. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

