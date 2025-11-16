Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.57 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:DELL opened at $133.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $128.69. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.
Dell Technologies Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.