Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.30 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $928,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 53.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 47.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

