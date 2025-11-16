Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.33 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,294 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

