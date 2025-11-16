Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 21.2% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE BX opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average of $157.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 324 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.92 per share, with a total value of $47,602.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,192.84. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.