Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Northern Trust by 529.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after buying an additional 388,081 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 260.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 25,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 48.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,118,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.87. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,619.02. The trade was a 139.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,169.41. This trade represents a 36.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.46.

Shares of NTRS opened at $127.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $135.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

