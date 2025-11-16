Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $85,883,000 after buying an additional 264,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FDX opened at $267.79 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.