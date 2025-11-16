Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.53 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 129.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,006.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,086.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $980.23 and a 200-day moving average of $829.55.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.857 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

