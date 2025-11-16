Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.56 Million Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6%

STZ opened at $128.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day moving average is $159.48. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $126.45 and a 1-year high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.