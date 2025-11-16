Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 16,258 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tapestry from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $101.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 160.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.