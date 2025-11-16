Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 49.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 665,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 72,128 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 58,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.0%

SYF stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $894,605.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,219.42. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $221,245.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,425.92. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,292 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.