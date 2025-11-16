Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.47 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 312.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,760 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Corteva by 68.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,223,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,183,000 after acquiring an additional 497,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 28.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,851,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,476,000 after purchasing an additional 634,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.3% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 164,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,869 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.