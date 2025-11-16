Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.63 Million Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 613,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,018.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

